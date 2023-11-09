In September, the PTAB cancelled 460 (76.54%) instituted claims across 33 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 101 (16.81%) instituted claims survived, and patent owners conceded 40 (6.66%) instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer. For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 73%.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 22 (66.67%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 5 (15.15%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 6 (18.18%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.

Through September 30, 2023, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 623 (15.92%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,291 (84.08%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs.

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through September 30, 2023, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through September 30, 2023, separated by technology center, is as follows:

Additional cumulative statistics on the Board's IPR, CBM, and PGR decisions, updated through September 30, 2023, are available here on the At the PTAB blog.

