Patent Expiration Dates: Generally, US utility patents expire after 20 years from the application filing date subject to the payment of appropriate maintenance fees. The USPTO does not calculate the expiration dates for patents. In response to patent owner and public inquiry, the USPTO provides a downloadable patent term calculator as a resource to help the public estimate the expiration date of a patent. See the Patent Term Calculator page for more information; a link can be found here.

