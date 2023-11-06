United States:
Prosecution Pointer 400
06 November 2023
Patent Expiration Dates: Generally, US utility patents expire
after 20 years from the application filing date subject to the
payment of appropriate maintenance fees. The USPTO does not
calculate the expiration dates for patents. In response to patent
owner and public inquiry, the USPTO provides a downloadable patent
term calculator as a resource to help the public estimate the
expiration date of a patent. See the Patent Term Calculator page
for more information; a link can be found here.
