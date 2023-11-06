United States:
Prosecution Pointer 399
06 November 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Reminder: It is the responsibility of the patentee to ensure
maintenance fees and any applicable surcharges are paid timely to
prevent expiration of the patent. If the maintenance fee is not
paid within the first six months in the year in which it can be
paid, a Maintenance Fee Reminder notice is sent from the USPTO to
the fee address or correspondence address on record.
If the maintenance fee and any applicable surcharge are not paid
by the end of the 4th, 8th, or 12th years after the date of issue,
the patent rights lapse and a Notice of Patent Expiration is sent
from the USPTO to the fee address or correspondence address on
record.
