United States:
D. Mass. Patent Litigation Update, September 2023
03 November 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
This is part of a series of articles discussing recent
orders of interest issued in patent cases by the United States
District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
In ModernaTX, Inc. v. Pfizer
Inc., No. 1:22-cv-11378, Judge Stearns granted
Moderna's motion to compel Defendants to respond to
interrogatories and detail (i) their knowledge of the nature of
Moderna's work in the mRNA vaccine space and (ii) state the
date on which they first became aware of the patent.
