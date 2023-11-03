ARTICLE

This is part of a series of articles discussing recent orders of interest issued in patent cases by the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

In ModernaTX, Inc. v. Pfizer Inc., No. 1:22-cv-11378, Judge Stearns granted Moderna's motion to compel Defendants to respond to interrogatories and detail (i) their knowledge of the nature of Moderna's work in the mRNA vaccine space and (ii) state the date on which they first became aware of the patent.

