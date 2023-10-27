Most of us have undergone some type of COVID-19 testing. This
report on the origin and funding of COVID-19 diagnostic patent
applications illustrates the great inventive activity of small
companies and universities. It will be interesting to see which of
these technologies are improvements over available diagnostic
methods and are potentially adopted.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) Office of the Chief Economist released a report revealing that small companies and universities led the way in developing inventions to diagnose COVID-19, as evidenced by patent applications filed at the USPTO through April 2023.
The U.S. federal government helped spur this invention, with 10.7% of COVID-19 diagnostic public filings receiving support. The National Institutes of Health provided the most assistance (about 64%), while the National Science Foundation provided the second most, at 21.59%. Although COVID-19 diagnostic invention was highly concentrated in a few technologies, 8.6% of these inventions were also applicable to the treatment of COVID-19.
