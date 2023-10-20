At the USPTO, Patent Center is the next-generation system that incorporates all application submission types and file management functionality currently available in EFS-Web and Private PAIR, both of which will be retired on November 8. Additionally, Patent Center provides a more intuitive user interface for an enhanced experience by allowing you to:
- Upload multiple files at once using the drag-and-drop feature
- Upload the specification, claims, abstract, and drawings in a single DOCX document without the need to manually separate sections
Upcoming trainings on Patent Center are scheduled for October 19th and 24th, and November 2nd. A link can be found here.
- Download multiple documents at once within a single PDF file or in a ZIP file
- Receive separate submission and payment receipts, which clearly confirm the status of submitted documents and successful payments
- Safely practice filing DOCX and PDF documents and receive real-time feedback in the training mode, a sandbox environment
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.