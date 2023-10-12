Checking on the status of a Certificate of Correction? Contact the Certificates of Correction Branch via e-mail, mail or telephone.
Email address: CustomerServiceCoC@uspto.gov
Mailing address:Commissioner for Patents
Office of Data Management
Attention: Certificates of Correction Branch
P.O. Box 1450
Alexandria, VA 22313-1450
Telephone: 703.756.1814
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.