self

Getting a new product to market is a time-consuming and difficult task that few achieve. Yet, the husband and wife team of Greg Besner and Leslie Hsu have done just that with their Sunflow brand of beach chairs and accessories. Greg is a serial entrepreneur and Leslie is a fashion designer. Their journey was filled with challenges, from idea conception through design to product launch - with a successful appearance on ABC's Shark Tank along the way.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Greg and Leslie discuss their story with Neil Ferraro, chair of Wolf Greenfield's Mechanical Technologies Practice, and Paul Metaxatos, co-founder and principal of Motiv, a Boston-based consultancy that designs products and develops brands for companies of all sizes. Here are a few of the highlights:

01:43 - Leslie explains where the idea for Sunflow originated

- Leslie explains where the idea for Sunflow originated 03:59 - Neil describes Greg and Leslie as problem solvers

- Neil describes Greg and Leslie as problem solvers 05:21 - Paul explains Visual Brand Language (VBL) as an important product differentiator

- Paul explains Visual Brand Language (VBL) as an important product differentiator 06:20 - Greg on the features that make Sunflow unique

- Greg on the features that make Sunflow unique 08:55 - Executing with excellence

- Executing with excellence 09:53 - The importance of developers, designers, and patent attorneys working as a team to develop and protect ownable aspects of a new product

- The importance of developers, designers, and patent attorneys working as a team to develop and protect ownable aspects of a new product 11:30 - Making practical decisions along the way to ensure the iconic new product

- Making practical decisions along the way to ensure the iconic new product 16:20 - Greg explains the value of having proper patent protection

- Greg explains the value of having proper patent protection 19:19 - The Shark Tank experience

- The Shark Tank experience 21:03 - What's ahead for Sunflow?

- What's ahead for Sunflow? 25:19 - Paul believes Sunflow is taking a page from Tesla's playbook

- Paul believes Sunflow is taking a page from Tesla's playbook 27:20 - Neil stresses the importance of making sure innovations in the pipeline are patented before disclosure or release

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.