Accusée de contrefaçon par la société Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, Inc. a soulevé une motion de rejet. Cependant, celle-ci a été jugée irrecevable par la Cour fédérale du district du Delaware (US federal District Court for the District of Delaware).

La société souhaite faire porter la responsabilité de la contrefaçon sur le gouvernement américain et fonde sa stratégie de défense sur l'article 1498 (a) du titre 28 du Code des États-Unis (28 U.S. Code § 1498 (a)). A travers cet article découvrez ce qu'est l'article 1498 (a) et dans quel contexte peut-il être utilisé.

Mais qu'est-ce que l'article 1498 (a) ?

L'article 1498 (a) permet au titulaire d'une invention protégée par un brevet de poursuivre le gouvernement des États-Unis devant la Cour des requêtes fédérales des États-Unis (United States Court of Federal Claims) dès lors que cette invention est utilisée ou fabriquée par ou pour les États-Unis, sans licence du propriétaire ou sans droit légitime d'utilisation ou de fabrication. Le titulaire peut alors réclamer une compensation raisonnable et totale pour cette utilisation et cette fabrication.

Le gouvernement, ou un tiers agissant au nom du gouvernement, peut ainsi utiliser une technologie brevetée. Si le titulaire du brevet souhaite obtenir une compensation, il devra agir devant la Cour des requêtes fédérales.

L'utilisation par Moderna de ce moyen de défense

En mars 2022, Alnylam avait déposé des poursuites contre Moderna pour contrefaçon devant le tribunal du Delaware. Elle accusait Moderna, à travers son vaccin contre la COVID-19, d'avoir contrefait des brevets lui appartenant, relatifs la technologie des nanoparticules lipidiques.

A la suite de cette accusation, Moderna a soulevé une motion de rejet qui a été jugée irrecevable par le Juge Colm F. Connolly.

La société a cependant annoncé qu'elle comptait invoquer l'article 1498 (a) afin de faire porter la responsabilité de la contrefaçon sur le gouvernement américain1.

L'argument de Moderna est clair : par un contrat, le gouvernement américain avait commandé des doses de vaccins, et avait de ce fait autorisé la production et l'utilisation de ces doses en vertu de l'article 1498 (a).

Ce moyen de défense n'est pas nouveau chez Moderna, la société avait déjà invoqué l'article 1498 (a) afin de rejeter une action en contrefaçon de brevet intentée par Arbutus Biopharma Corporation et Genevant Sciences2. Le gouvernement avait alors déclaré accepter la responsabilité.

La question de l'utilisation de l'article 1498 (a) par le gouvernement peut donc se poser

La question ici débattue est de savoir si l'article 1498 (a) peut s'appliquer lorsque le gouvernement passe commande alors que l'usage ne lui est pas directement destiné. Interrogé, le juge Mitchell S. Goldberg, juge de l'affaire intentée par Arbutus Biopharma Corporation et Genevant Sciences, a précisé que le contrat de Moderna stipulait que le vaccin permettait d'améliorer les soins aux patients. Cela peut donc sous-entendre que le produit était à destination des patients et non du gouvernement.

La reconnaissance de l'applicabilité de l'article 1498 (a) dans le cas où l'usage n'est pas à destination directe du gouvernement pourrait être perçue comme un moyen pour ce dernier de contrefaire des inventions brevetées.

Une telle application va dans le sens du gouvernement Biden qui adopte une position assez critique à l'égard des brevets pharmaceutiques, engendrant des coûts médicaux élevés pour le pays. Interpréter de manière large cet article pourrait permettre de lutter contre les abus en droit des brevets, ou, à l'inverse, être perçu comme un frein à la recherche et développement, car cela serait une possibilité pour le gouvernement d'outrepasser le droit des brevets.

Finalement, à la suite d'une décision rendue le 21 août dernier par le tribunal du Delaware, un jugement de non-violation de deux des brevets d'Alnylam. La société a annoncé faire appel de cette décision3.

Il ne reste plus qu'à attendre afin de savoir si Moderna réinvoquera l'article 1498 (a) pour se défendre.

