Last month, Congress was essentially "abducted" by the testimony of Air Force veteran David Grusch. He boldly asserted that the government is playing a galactic game of hide and seek with unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) (or UFO) technology. Grusch further claimed that the U.S. government has a secretive crash retrieval program and suggested that the U.S. has obtained bodies of extraterrestrial origin.

While many have met his claims with skepticism, others argue that this could be just a glimpse into the earth-shattering revelation that we are not the sole inhabitants of the universe. Grusch's bold revelations have ignited speculation that governments worldwide, alongside contractors, might be reverse-engineering UAP technologies for defense. This raises the question: Are we on the brink of a UAP technological arms race?

Could patent applications serve as a tangible avenue for identifying ET's blueprints?

A peculiar patent application emerged in 2022. The Quantum Energy Research Institute in Korea filed for a "Room-temperature and atmospheric-pressure superconducting ceramic compound and its preparation method" (WO2023/027537). This compound, known as LK-99, operates as a room-temperature ambient-pressure superconductor. Despite doubts about its functionality, there's speculation that this superconductor might possess anti-gravitational properties.

This ties into the widespread conjecture that UAPs employ an advanced gravitational propulsion system, commonly termed "anti-gravity." Notably, Ning Li, a researcher from Huntsville, AL, conducted extensive anti-gravity research in the 1990s. The significance of superconductors in anti-gravity exploration is so pivotal that the Defense Intelligence Agency has a document, uncovered through FOIA, titled "The Role of Superconductors in Gravity Research," in which Ning Li is cited.

Furthermore, the LK-99 patent application might have inadvertently pointed to other potential "alien technology" indicators. During its review, the examiner referenced U.S. Publication No. 2019/0058105, "Piezoelectricity-induced Room Temperature Superconductor," which is intriguingly attributed to the "United States Of America As Represented By The Secretary Of The Navy." The brain behind the '105 application is Salvatore Cezar Pais.

Pais's portfolio includes three striking patents:

The last two patents sound less NASA and more Starfleet, evoking notions akin to anti-gravity. It's no wonder some media outlets have dubbed Pais's craft patent as the "UFO Patent."

The prevailing debate circles back to one question: Could these be glimpses of reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology? Time, or perhaps the next UFO sighting, will tell. Still, from an IP standpoint, if such groundbreaking technology were truly of alien origin, keeping the technology cloaked as a trade secret would be the more strategic choice.

