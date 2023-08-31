On August 24, 2023, a jury in the Western District of Texas, Waco division with Judge Albright presiding, found for defendant U.S. Well Services, LLC. The verdict found U.S. Well Service's Clean Fleet electric hydraulic fracturing fleets did not infringe three asserted patents. The verdict also found invalid two asserted patents. This jury verdict clears ProFrac Holding Corp., which acquired U.S. Well Services in November of 2022, of Halliburton's allegations of over $76 million in damages.

View jury verdict here.

