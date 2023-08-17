ARTICLE

United States: Episode 27: Suresh Rav On The Path From Summer Associate To Full-time Attorney (Podcast)

Suresh Rav is an associate at Wolf Greenfield, focusing his practice on patent litigation. Before joining Wolf Greenfield full time, Suresh was a summer associate at the firm in 2020.

Prior to law school, Suresh was a scientist at GMP Nutraceuticals, where he oversaw regulatory compliance for the manufacturing facility in accordance with FDA regulatory guidance.

In this episode of IP Talk withWolf Greenfield, Suresh discusses his time as a summer associate and his eventual return to Wolf Greenfield. Here are a few of the highlights:

00:47 - Suresh's current responsibilities and focus areas

02:06 - The experience of being a summer associate at Wolf Greenfield in 2020, the "summer of COVID"

03:31 - Working and bonding with other summer associates

04:25 - How the summer associate program influenced Suresh's decision to become an IP attorney

05:48 - Prior to working at Wolf Greenfield, Suresh worked as a scientist

08:32 - The factors that eventually brought Suresh back to Wolf Greenfield

09:40 - Some of the interesting projects and assignments that Suresh has worked on recently

10:41 - A few surprises along the way.

11:32 - Suresh's work with new summer associates

