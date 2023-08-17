Suresh Rav is an associate at Wolf Greenfield, focusing his practice on patent litigation. Before joining Wolf Greenfield full time, Suresh was a summer associate at the firm in 2020.
Prior to law school, Suresh was a scientist at GMP Nutraceuticals, where he oversaw regulatory compliance for the manufacturing facility in accordance with FDA regulatory guidance.
In this episode of IP Talk withWolf Greenfield, Suresh discusses his time as a summer associate and his eventual return to Wolf Greenfield. Here are a few of the highlights:
- 00:47 - Suresh's current responsibilities and focus areas
- 02:06 - The experience of being a summer associate at Wolf Greenfield in 2020, the “summer of COVID”
- 03:31 - Working and bonding with other summer associates
- 04:25 - How the summer associate program influenced Suresh's decision to become an IP attorney
- 05:48 - Prior to working at Wolf Greenfield, Suresh worked as a scientist
- 08:32 - The factors that eventually brought Suresh back to Wolf Greenfield
- 09:40 - Some of the interesting projects and assignments that Suresh has worked on recently
- 10:41 - A few surprises along the way.
- 11:32 - Suresh's work with new summer associates
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.