United States: Separated By A Common Language? Drafting For Success In Europe And The US (Video)

Patrick Keane, executive shareholder, and Kiran Kang, Ph.D., patent agent, recently partnered with Kilburn & Strode's Abi Heath and Benni Pfundner for a webinar leveraging the practical drafting expertise of both firms. The group discussed patent drafting in the United States and Europe, common pitfalls and how to avoid them, and collate the findings into some best practice tips. With the aim of setting clients up for cross-jurisdictional success, the group also covered the differing approaches of the USPTO and the EPO to subject matter eligibility, written description, added subject matter, sufficiency/plausibility, clarity, priority and more.

