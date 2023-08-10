Scott McKeown was interviewed by IPWatchdog in a feature titled "Mullets, Moves and How to Win at the PTAB: An Interview with Scott McKeown." In this discussion with Gene Quinn and John White, Scott touches on why he joined Wolf Greenfield, his PTAB practice, prosecution strategies for avoiding the PTAB, the story behind his current hair style, and more. Read the highlights and listen to the full interview.

