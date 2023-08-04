How does a stakeholder get notified of an eGrant? Issue Notifications will be available electronically via Patent Center after the payment of the issue fee, usually on the Wednesday or Thursday before the patent issues. Additionally, the USPTO will provide an eGrant Notification the day of electronic patent issuance to inform you that your electronic patent grant is now available. For those applicants who participate in the e-Office action program, the USPTO emails notification of the Issue Notification and day-of eGrant Notification to the applicant's designated email address. For those who do not participate in the e-Office action program, the USPTO will send a mailed Issue Notification and mailed day-of eGrant Notification.

