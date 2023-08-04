United States:
Prosecution Pointer 391
04 August 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
How does a stakeholder get notified of an eGrant? Issue
Notifications will be available electronically via Patent Center
after the payment of the issue fee, usually on the Wednesday or
Thursday before the patent issues. Additionally, the USPTO will
provide an eGrant Notification the day of electronic patent
issuance to inform you that your electronic patent grant is now
available. For those applicants who participate in the e-Office
action program, the USPTO emails notification of the Issue
Notification and day-of eGrant Notification to the applicant's
designated email address. For those who do not participate in the
e-Office action program, the USPTO will send a mailed Issue
Notification and mailed day-of eGrant Notification.
