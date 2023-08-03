United States:
Bristol-Myers Squibb And AstraZeneca Settle Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Product Litigation
03 August 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
We previously reported on Bristol-Myers
Squibb's ("BMS") complaint alleging AstraZeneca's
PD-L1 antibody product, IMFINZI (durvalumab), infringed U.S. Patent
No. 9,402,899 ("the '899 patent"). BMS alleged that
the '899 patent covers "Nobel Prize winning methods of
treating cancer" by using "an antibody to inhibit the
interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1 to treat cancer in
patients." On July 28, 2023, BMS and AstraZeneca filed a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with
Prejudice indicating that the parties have agreed to settle the
litigation and dismiss the action with prejudice. On July 31, 2023,
the district court judge ordered the dismissal.
