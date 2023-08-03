We previously reported on Bristol-Myers Squibb's ("BMS") complaint alleging AstraZeneca's PD-L1 antibody product, IMFINZI (durvalumab), infringed U.S. Patent No. 9,402,899 ("the '899 patent"). BMS alleged that the '899 patent covers "Nobel Prize winning methods of treating cancer" by using "an antibody to inhibit the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1 to treat cancer in patients." On July 28, 2023, BMS and AstraZeneca filed a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal with Prejudice indicating that the parties have agreed to settle the litigation and dismiss the action with prejudice. On July 31, 2023, the district court judge ordered the dismissal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.