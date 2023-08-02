Effective July 24, 2023, the USPTO revised its procedures for the interim Director Review (DR) of PTAB decisions, including:

  • Expanding the process to permit parties to request DR of PTAB decisions on institution in AIA proceedings;
  • Providing updated guidance as to what types of issues the Director will consider in DR, as well as additional guidance on various topics, such as the initiation of DR at the sole discretion of the Director (sua sponte DR), remands to PTAB for further proceedings, and sanction authority of the Director;
  • Providing the Director the option to delegate review to a new independent panel called the Delegated Rehearing Panel (DRP); and
  • Creating a new Appeals Review Panel (ARP) to review PTAB ex parte, reexamination, or reissue appeal decisions.

For an in-depth discussion of the revised interim process, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.