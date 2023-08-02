United States:
USPTO Pro Bono Initiatives And Resources (Podcast)
02 August 2023
by
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Derrick Brent, Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for
Intellectual Property and Deputy Director of the USPTO
In this podcast, Kevin Rodkey and Derrick Brent highlight the remarkable pro bono
initiatives and resources offered by the United States Patent and
Trademark Office.
To listen to the podcast, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
No More Worldwide Trademarks
Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP
A decision of the Supreme Court of the United States has concluded that a plaintiff must show use in commerce in the United States of the impugned mark in order to establish infringement.
Injunctive Relief For Standard Essential Patents
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In many patent suits, patent holders seek injunctive relief to prevent an accused infringer from continuingto practice the patented invention.
Joint Inventor Need Not Conceive Of Entire Invention – Contribution Of Elements Of Invention Sufficient For Inventorship
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
In BLUE GENTIAN, LLC v. TRISTAR PRODUCTS, INC., No. 2021-2316 (June 9, 2023) (Prost*, Chen, and Stark), a panel of the Court addressed the requirements for co-inventorship...