United States:
Prosecution Pointer 390
28 July 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Preissuance (3rd party) Submission: How can one determine if a
preissuance submission is timely? First, check Public PAIR to
determine if a Notice of Allowance (NOA) has been issued in the
application. If the NOA has been issued, you may not file a
third-party submission. If the NOA has not been issued, determine
if a first rejection has been issued by the examiner or if the
application has been published for six months or longer. You may
file as long as the first rejection has not been issued or the
application has not been published for six months.
