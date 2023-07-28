ARTICLE

Preissuance (3rd party) Submission: How can one determine if a preissuance submission is timely? First, check Public PAIR to determine if a Notice of Allowance (NOA) has been issued in the application. If the NOA has been issued, you may not file a third-party submission. If the NOA has not been issued, determine if a first rejection has been issued by the examiner or if the application has been published for six months or longer. You may file as long as the first rejection has not been issued or the application has not been published for six months.

