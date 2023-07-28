self

Scott McKeown recently joined Wolf Greenfield's Washington, DC office as a shareholder in the Post-Grant Proceedings Practice. Scott focuses his practice on high-stakes matter before the US Patent Trial & Appeal Board, Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and related patent litigation matters. He is recognized as one of the top PTAB trial attorneys in the US, having handled more than 400 PTAB matters since 2012, including those in which more than $500 million was at stake.

In addition to his client work, Scott is a prolific blogger and publishes the award-winning PatentsPostGrant.com, where he shares his insight on PTAB matters, patent litigation, patent reissues, patent reexamination, proposed litigation, patent policy issues, and patent prosecution tidbits. He also teaches the course on post-grant patent practice at George Washington Law School in Washington, DC.

Scott is also a frequent speaker and author on various intellectual property topics and has been recognized by leading legal publications, including Chambers USA, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers, IAM, and Managing IP.

In this edition of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Scott shares his path from wanting to be a VCR repairman to becoming an attorney, details his practice, and explains what attracted him to Wolf Greenfield.

01:09 - What led Scott to focus on post-grant patent issues

03:48 - Details on Scott's practice and what led to his success

06:14 - Scott's non-linear path to the law

08:27 - The decision to join Wolf Greenfield

10:47 - What Scott's looking forward to in his role

12:22 - What readers can expect from Scott's blog

13:52 - Hot topics and news items Scott is following

