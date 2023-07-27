United States:
Judge Albright Denies Sixth Joint Motion To Stay Pending Settlement After Eight Months Of Staying Case Pending Settlement Discussions
27 July 2023
Winston & Strawn LLP
It is common practice for parties in patent litigation to bring
joint motions to stay to finalize terms of settlement when they
have reached settlement in principle. These joint motions, which
are often serially requested until the parties reach a final
settlement agreement, are typically granted by district judges as a
matter of course. In Panasonic Holdings Corp. v. Broadcom
Corp., Judge Albright showed that these stays have a shelf
life in his court.
On July 12, 2023, Judge Albright delivered a text order denying
a joint motion to stay pending settlement. Judge Albright noted
that he had previously granted five joint motions to stay pending
settlement in the case already, which had given the parties nearly
eight months to finalize a settlement agreement. Given this length
of the stay, Judge Albright held that further stay was "not
appropriate in this circumstance." The takeaway for litigants
in front of Judge Albright is that joint motions to stay pending
settlement will not be granted indefinitely.
Panasonic Holdings Corp. v. Broadcom Corp., Case No.
6:22-cv-00755-ADA (W.D. Tex. July 11, 2023) (Text Order Denying
D.E. 44).
Winston & Strawn Summer Associate Grayson Carnahan
contributed to this article.
