United States:
Court Of Appeals To Debate Whether Design Patent Obviousness Test Contradicts Current Utility Patent Precedent
21 July 2023
Womble Bond Dickinson
LKQ Corporation, Keystone Automotive Industries,
Inc. v. GM Global Technology Operations, LLC, Case
No. 21-2348 (U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, June
30, 2023)
The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed to review en
banc a panel decision on appeal from the Patent Trial and Appeal
Board regarding, among other things, whether the tests for design
patent obviousness were overruled or abrogated by the obviousness
test for utility patents in KSR International Co. v. Teleflex
Inc., 550 U.S. 398 (2007).
The dispute began in 2022, when auto parts manufacturer LKQ
asked the USPTO to cancel GM's design patent covering a front
fender design. LKQ previously had a licensing agreement with GM
which had expired, and GM had threatened to sue LKQ for
infringement, according to Reuters.
LKQ claimed that GM's patent was invalid based in part on
being obvious in view of a combination of prior art references. But
the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal
Board originally ruled in favor of GM. The PTAB found that GM's
design patent was not obvious under the existing Rosen and
Durling tests. The panel affirmed.
Questions presented by the en banc panel for briefing include
whether KSR nonetheless compels eliminating or modifying
the Rosen-Durling test.
