Furniture Augmented Reality Technology At The Center Of Patent Infringement Dispute
21 July 2023
AR Design Innovations LLC v. Rove Concepts
Ltd., Case no. 2:23cv310 (E.D. Texas, June 26,
2023)
Virtual and augmented reality technology increasingly is finding
a place in a wide range of industries, and home furnishings is no
exception.
AR Design Innovations LLC developed an augmented reality system
that allows interior designers to view and move three-dimensional
images of furniture within a virtual setting of a client's
home. Now, AR Design claims Rove Concepts infringed upon that
patent, in a new complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of Texas.
Rove Concepts, which is based in Canada, touts its own Rove AR
Planner as "a great tool to help you view" products in
360 degrees and "see their color and size options, dimension
and orientation," according to the complaint.
AR Design said this is a direct infringement of US Patent No.
7,277,572 ("the '572 Patent) entitled
"Three-Dimensional Interior Design System," which
discloses "a method and apparatus for generating and rendering
a photorealistic 3D perspective view of a 3D object (e.g., a piece
of furniture) that can be selectively positioned and manipulated
within a 3D scene, such as a living room in a person's
house...."
In the complaint, AR Design also said Rove Concepts "has
induced end-users, including Defendant's customers, to directly
infringe, either literally or under the doctrine of equivalents,
the '572 patent by downloading and using the Accused
Products."
