AR Design Innovations LLC v. Rove Concepts Ltd., Case no. 2:23cv310 (E.D. Texas, June 26, 2023)

Virtual and augmented reality technology increasingly is finding a place in a wide range of industries, and home furnishings is no exception.

AR Design Innovations LLC developed an augmented reality system that allows interior designers to view and move three-dimensional images of furniture within a virtual setting of a client's home. Now, AR Design claims Rove Concepts infringed upon that patent, in a new complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Rove Concepts, which is based in Canada, touts its own Rove AR Planner as "a great tool to help you view" products in 360 degrees and "see their color and size options, dimension and orientation," according to the complaint.

AR Design said this is a direct infringement of US Patent No. 7,277,572 ("the '572 Patent) entitled "Three-Dimensional Interior Design System," which discloses "a method and apparatus for generating and rendering a photorealistic 3D perspective view of a 3D object (e.g., a piece of furniture) that can be selectively positioned and manipulated within a 3D scene, such as a living room in a person's house...."

In the complaint, AR Design also said Rove Concepts "has induced end-users, including Defendant's customers, to directly infringe, either literally or under the doctrine of equivalents, the '572 patent by downloading and using the Accused Products."

