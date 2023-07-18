United States:
A US And EP Comparison On Added Subject Matter
18 July 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Our recent webinar comparing US and EP approaches to added
subject matter was well attended and the number of questions we
received in the Q&A clearly showed that added subject matter at
the EPO remains a hot topic for attorneys around the world.
Our top tips for minimizing the likelihood of added matter
problems at the EPO are:
1. Build-in basis for combinations at the drafting
stage
- Consider adding multiple claim dependencies and/or multiply
dependent numbered embodiments
2. Assume the Examples and Figures are merely
illustrative
- Assume that you will not be able to use the Examples and
Figures as basis for amendments during prosecution, and build in
any key features into the general description when drafting
3. Take care with amendments during prosecution
- Added matter is frequently fatal at opposition so take the time
to stress test claims of important cases prior to grant –
there is no presumption of validity at the EPO
A recording of the webinar and a copy of the slides can be found
here.
