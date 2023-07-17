United States:
Think You Don't Need To Worry About Patents Before Commercializing Your Gene Or Cell Therapy Product? Think Again! The Safe Harbor And Lessons Learned From REGENXBIO V. Sarepta.
17 July 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
Many pre-commercialization gene or cell therapy companies are
aware of the patents that could threaten their product after
launch, but assume that they are protected from patent infringement
suits before they obtain FDA approval and sell their products under
the so-called "safe harbor." In this webinar on August 2,
2023, Goodwin IP Litigation partner and BMW Founding Editor, Elaine Blais, Goodwin IP Litigation partner
and BMW Editor-in-Chief, Natasha Daughtrey, and Goodwin IP Litigation
partners and BMW editors, Emily Rapalino and Josh Weinger, will examine the recent cases
filed by REGENXBIO asserting its patents related to
adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology against several gene
therapy developers, including instances where the allegedly
infringing acts were before FDA approval or launch. They will
discuss the current state of the law on when and how the safe
harbor applies, as well as best practices for avoiding allegations
of infringement during the development of a gene or cell therapy
product.
CLE credit will be offered for California, Minnesota, New
Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
