USPTO News

Notices, Guidance, and Requests

Final Rules

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no new proposed rules.

Proposed Legislation

  • Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2023 (Legislation proposed by Senators Chris Coons (DE) and Thom Tillis (NC) that proposes amendments to patent eligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101)
  • Promoting and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership (PREVAIL) Act (Legislation proposed by Senators Chris Coons (DE), Thom Tillis (NC), Dick Durbin (IL) and Mazie Hirono (HI) that proposes various amendments to the American Invents Act ("AIA") such as adding a standing for inter partes review ("IPR") petitioners, applying estoppel when an IPR petition is filed, and prohibiting reexamination requests after there is a Board decision that upholds the validity of patent claims)

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new precedential PTAB decisions.
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new informative PTAB decisions.
  • Director Review Decisions
    • Solaredge Technologies Ltd. v. SMA Solar Technology AG (IPR 2020-00021) (Director granting sua sponte director review and finding that the Patent Owner forfeited the ability to argue that applicant admitted prior art ("AAPA") was not "known" in the art and AAPA was not available for use in the IPR)
    • Spectrum Solutions LLC v. Longhorn Vaccines & Diagnostics, LLC (IPR2021-00847, IPR2021-00850, IPR2021-00854, IPR2021-00857, and IPR2021-00860) (Director granting sua sponte director review to address a Sanctions Order that issued an adverse judgment against the Patent Owner because the Patent Owner, through its counsel, failed to meet its duty of candor and fair dealing before the PTAB)

New Requests for POP Review

  • There are no noteworthy POP Review Requests from June 2023.

