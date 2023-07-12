ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

Artificial Intelligence: A Transactional Guide To The Perplexed Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Before the expected self-improving, self-perfecting and, ultimately, self-perpetuating AI eliminates lesser life forms, such as lawyers, we hasten to proffer a practical legal approach to AI for technology transactions...

AI As Inventor Or Author - Developing Trends Baker Botts Artificial intelligence (AI) has made recent headlines for developing inventions, generating artwork, producing written works, and even preparing tax returns.

Do You Have Permission To Use That Image? Romano Law In today's digital age, with almost any content freely available online, it's tempting to use someone else's image for your own purposes. It's important to consider, however, whether...

Copyright Fair Use For GenAI Training Data – Summary Judgment Decision Arriving Soon? Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP One of the most impactful copyright law issues of our time is whether the unauthorized use of copyrighted materials as training data for generative artificial intelligence...

Navigating Copyright Risks In Generative AI Pierce Atwood LLP Generative AI is becoming increasingly popular across various industries due to its ability to improve efficiency and creativity. Specifically, companies can use AI to generate marketing materials...