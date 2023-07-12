United States:
From Lightbulbs To Billions: The Incredible Power Of Patents (Video)
12 July 2023
NovoTech Patent Firm
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Are you curious about the power of patents? In this video,
we'll explore how patent damage awards can reach jaw-dropping
amounts. Take a look at the five largest patent damage awards in
2022: you won't believe what they totaled!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Artificial Intelligence: A Transactional Guide To The Perplexed
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Before the expected self-improving, self-perfecting and, ultimately, self-perpetuating AI eliminates lesser life forms, such as lawyers, we hasten to proffer a practical legal approach to AI for technology transactions...
Do You Have Permission To Use That Image?
Romano Law
In today's digital age, with almost any content freely available online, it's tempting to use someone else's image for your own purposes. It's important to consider, however, whether...
Navigating Copyright Risks In Generative AI
Pierce Atwood LLP
Generative AI is becoming increasingly popular across various industries due to its ability to improve efficiency and creativity. Specifically, companies can use AI to generate marketing materials...
3 Smart Ways To Patent Artificial Intelligence
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Patents are poised to play a key role in the AI revolution — a period that will likely be judged as one of the most disruptive in the history of technology.