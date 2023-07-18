United States:
Prosecution Pointer 388
18 July 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO will mail a "Notice of New or Revised Publication
Date" if a publication date of the application changes by more
than six weeks due to processing delays, a secrecy order being
removed, or subsequent to the revival of an abandoned application.
If the publication date is changed, or the application is not to be
published because the application is abandoned and the abandonment
is recognized more than nine weeks before the projected publication
date, then the Notice of Abandonment will serve as the
communication that the application will not be published. If
applicant adds or deletes a priority claim so that the 18-month
publication date is changed, applicant will be mailed a corrected
filing receipt, informing applicant of the newly assigned
publication date.
