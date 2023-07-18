The USPTO will mail a "Notice of New or Revised Publication Date" if a publication date of the application changes by more than six weeks due to processing delays, a secrecy order being removed, or subsequent to the revival of an abandoned application. If the publication date is changed, or the application is not to be published because the application is abandoned and the abandonment is recognized more than nine weeks before the projected publication date, then the Notice of Abandonment will serve as the communication that the application will not be published. If applicant adds or deletes a priority claim so that the 18-month publication date is changed, applicant will be mailed a corrected filing receipt, informing applicant of the newly assigned publication date.

