United States:
Section 1782: A Powerful U.S. Discovery Tool For Foreign Litigation
11 July 2023
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Brian Busey authored an article for Managing IP
explaining what counsel must consider when filing Section 1782
actions.
"A litigant should weigh up a number of different factors
when considering seeking or resisting discovery pursuant to Section
1782," Brian wrote. "First, the discovery applicant
should identify the relationship between the evidence being sought
and the claims in the foreign proceeding in advance and spell that
out in the application and supporting papers."
He added: "Second, federal courts can issue Section 1782
requests ex parte. However, most courts disfavor ex
parte orders. Judges therefore may require the target or
opposing litigation party to be served. Even if it grants the
application ex parte, the court will often reserve the
right of the target to move to quash or narrow the
subpoena."
