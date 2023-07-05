In May, the PTAB cancelled 878 (77.29%) instituted claims across 61 IPR and PGR Final Written Decisions, including decisions issued following remand from the Federal Circuit. After review, 224 (19.72%) instituted claims survived, and patent owners conceded 34 (2.99%) instituted claims through motions to amend or disclaimer. For comparison, the cumulative average cancellation rate of instituted claims in IPR, CBM, and PGR Final Written Decisions is about 72%.

On a per-case basis, no instituted or substitute claims survived in 39 (63.93%) decisions, all instituted claims survived in 13 (21.31%) decisions, and a mixed outcome occurred in 9 (14.75%) decisions. A mixed outcome occurs where at least one instituted or substitute claim remains patentable, and at least one is cancelled, in a Final Written Decision.

Through May 31, 2023, the PTAB has cumulatively granted 600 (15.76%) proposed substitute claims in motions to amend while denying 3,206 (84.24%) proposed substitute claims in IPRs.

The overall cumulative instituted claim survival rate in IPRs, CBMs, and PGRs through May 31, 2023, broken down by technology center, is as follows:

The cumulative number of Final Written Decisions through May 31, 2023, separated by technology center, is as follows:

Additional cumulative statistics on the Board's IPR, CBM, and PGR decisions, updated through May 31, 2023, are available here on the At the PTAB blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.