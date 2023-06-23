Under 37 C.F.R. § 41.31, an Applicant may appeal to the PTAB from a decision of an examiner when the claims have been twice rejected. If the claims have not been twice rejected, a notice of appeal would be premature and the Pre-Appeal Conference Request, if filed, would be dismissed. A Pre-Appeal Conference Request may be filed in a reissue application.

