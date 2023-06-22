Brian Busey authored an article for IAM discussing patent portfolio licensing enforcement under the International Trade Commission Section 337.

"Patent holders consisting of major manufacturers, such as semiconductor makers as well as non-practicing entities, frequently bring Section 337 complaints at the ITC targeting potential licensees. Such complainants are attracted by the leverage afforded by the expedited timeline of Section 337 investigations and the injunctive-type relief available in the form of exclusion orders enforced by U.S. Customs and cease-and-desist orders enforced by the ITC," wrote Brian.

