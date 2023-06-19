United States:
NPE Showcase – Cloud Systems Holdco LLC (Video)
19 June 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pat Muffo (Partner - Intellectual Property) discusses a patent
troll named "Cloud Systems Holdco LLC"
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
How AI Helps Patent Searching
Foley & Lardner
Most patent search engines use "term searching" to find relevant documents. Recent developments in "generative AI" enables more sophisticated searching for patents.