United States:
Product-by-Process Claims Circumvent Petitioner's Inherency Argument
15 June 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In Restem, LLC v. Jadi Cell, LLC, IPR2021-01535, Paper
42 (P.T.A.B. April 18, 2023), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board
("Board") issued a final written decision finding no
challenged claims were shown to be unpatentable because the
petitioner failed to demonstrate anticipation or obviousness by
inherency. Please see the full post on Finnegan's At the PTAB
blog.
