In Restem, LLC v. Jadi Cell, LLC, IPR2021-01535, Paper 42 (P.T.A.B. April 18, 2023), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ("Board") issued a final written decision finding no challenged claims were shown to be unpatentable because the petitioner failed to demonstrate anticipation or obviousness by inherency. Please see the full post on Finnegan's At the PTAB blog.

