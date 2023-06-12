United States:
Prosecution Pointer 384
12 June 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The USPTO extended the backup PDF option for docx filers from
June 30, 2023 to the new date of January 17, 2024. A link to the
Federal Register final rule can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
Are You Actually A Joint Inventor?
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC), on May 2, 2023, reversed the Delaware District Court's decision in HIP, Inc. v. Hormel Foods Corp., that David Howard of Unitherm should be added as a joint inventor on US 9,980,498, a patent owned by Hormel and directed to methods of precooking bacon and meat pieces.