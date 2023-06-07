An article author by Matthew Grady titled "Generative AI Makes Early Patent Protection More Important" was published in Corporate Counsel, an ALM I Law.com publication. Generative AI (e.g., ChatGPT) has turned query inputs into work product that appears to meet or exceed expert standards, and allows even novice users to take advantage of this powerful tool. The technical and legal issues that result are myriad. In this article, Matthew discusses ways for savvy in-house counsel and business executives to prepare for the onslaught this technology brings. Read more (subscription required).

