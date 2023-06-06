The USPTO's Office of Patent Legal Administration (OPLA) services range from the drafting of regulations and development of policies for the examination of patent applications through the implementation of these new regulations and practices. Rule packages, Official Gazette notices, collection and review of public comments, examiner training, forms, and public guidance are among the services provided in this area. A ink OPLA's site can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.