United States:
Prosecution Pointer 381
26 May 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The USPTO does not calculate expiration dates for patents. In
response to patent owner and public inquiry, the USPTO provided a
downloadable patent term calculator as a resource to help the
public estimate the expiration date of a patent. The calculator can
be used to estimate the expiration dates of utility, plant, or
design patents. The calculator contains prompts to enter specific
information related to the patent in order to help in estimating
expiration dates. A link to the calculator can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
The Future Of AI In The Pharmaceutical Industry
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Artificial intelligence is revolutionising the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Its unparalleled power to make predictions based on large data sets is advancing understanding of diseases...
What Is Copyright Fair Use?
Romano Law
Fair use has been making headlines lately, as the Supreme Court hears Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, a case considering whether Andy Warhol infringed...
Key Issues In Generative AI Transactions
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Over the past year, we have seen a dramatic increase in the adoption of AI technologies across industries. Because transactions involving AI technologies can resemble those involving traditional software...