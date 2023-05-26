United States:
Janssen And Amgen Settle STELARA (Ustekinumab) BPCIA Litigation
26 May 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
We previously reported on Janssen's complaint
alleging that Amgen's filing of an aBLA for ustekinumab, a
biosimilar of STELARA, infringes Janssen patents, and about Janssen seeking a preliminary
injunction to block Amgen from the commercial
manufacturing, sale, and offer for sale of its ustekinumab product.
Briefing for the PI motion was to be completed by July 21, 2023,
and a hearing was scheduled for August 4, 2023. On May 22, 2023,
prior to the filing of Amgen's opposition brief in the
preliminary injunction proceedings (due the same day), Janssen and
Amgen filed a Stipulation and [Proposed] Order of Dismissal with
Prejudice indicating that the parties have agreed to
settle the litigation and dismiss the action with prejudice.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
