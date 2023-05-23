United States:
Prosecution Pointer 380
23 May 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The USPTO's patents petitions timeline provides applicants
access to petitions that can be submitted during each stage of
patent prosecution process and information related to each specific
petition and deciding office. Also, the timeline provides
information on both the historical grant rates and the pendency of
decided petitions. A link to the timeline can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
The Future Of AI In The Pharmaceutical Industry
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Artificial intelligence is revolutionising the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Its unparalleled power to make predictions based on large data sets is advancing understanding of diseases...
What Is Copyright Fair Use?
Romano Law
Fair use has been making headlines lately, as the Supreme Court hears Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. v. Goldsmith, a case considering whether Andy Warhol infringed...
Key Issues In Generative AI Transactions
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Over the past year, we have seen a dramatic increase in the adoption of AI technologies across industries. Because transactions involving AI technologies can resemble those involving traditional software...