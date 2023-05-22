self

Jeffrey Hsi is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's pharmaceutical practice. As a scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and counselor, Jeff has experience from all of these perspectives. His law practice includes corporate counseling, formation and execution of intellectual property strategy, and patent prosecution and opinion work in a variety of areas.

Jeff previously served as Corporate Counsel at Amgen. Co-inventor on two US Patents and co-author of numerous scientific publications and presentations, Jeff is an invited speaker internationally on various IP issues and has lectured at the Harvard Extension School and MIT's Sloan School of Management.

In addition to his practice at Wolf Greenfield, Jeff is a champion for social justice issues. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Asian Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC in Washington, DC, where he serves on the Executive Committee and chairs the Policy and Programs Committee.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Jeff talks about his legal career and his outside work on a variety of social justice issues. Here are some of the highlights: