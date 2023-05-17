United States:
Prosecution Pointer 379
17 May 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Did you know that WIPO had a PCT case law database? The PCT Case
Law Database contains legal and administrative decisions from
national courts and regional administrative bodies in and operating
for PCT Contracting States. The text-searchable decisions are those
in which PCT issues have been referenced, raised or considered.
Abstracts and PCT legal references have been added by the
International Bureau in order to facilitate navigation and
information retrieval. A link to thje PCT Case Law Database can be
found here.
