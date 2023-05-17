Did you know that WIPO had a PCT case law database? The PCT Case Law Database contains legal and administrative decisions from national courts and regional administrative bodies in and operating for PCT Contracting States. The text-searchable decisions are those in which PCT issues have been referenced, raised or considered. Abstracts and PCT legal references have been added by the International Bureau in order to facilitate navigation and information retrieval. A link to thje PCT Case Law Database can be found here.

