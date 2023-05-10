United States:
Prosecution Pointer 378
10 May 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Reminder: WIPO publishes PCT applications shortly after the
expiration of 18 months from the priority date (if it has not been
withdrawn earlier), together with the international search report.
PCT international applications are published online on PATENTSCOPE.
A link to PATENTSCOPE can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States
"Goods In Trade" In The Age Of The Internet
McDermott Will & Emery
The Trademark Trial & Appeal Board recently redefined what it takes in the age of the internet to meet the "goods in trade" requirement for registrability...
Trademarks Comparative Guide
Obhan & Associates
Trademarks Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
What Is Copyright Infringement?
Romano Law
Whether you'e an artist, writer, musician or creator of any kind, it's important to safeguard your intellectual property from theft, reproduction, and profit by unauthorized third parties.