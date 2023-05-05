An article authored by Andrew Pinkard, Mike Pomianek, and Jason Balich titled "Finding Stealth Prior Art Before It Finds You" was published in IAM. In this article, the authors explain what happened in Minerva v. Hologic, review common circumstances creating stealth prior art, and explain how to proactively take steps to uncloak it to avoid losing patent protection for your company's technology. Read more (subscription required).

