United States:
USPTO Issues Advance Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking For America Invents Act (AIA) Proceedings Before The Patent Trial And Appeal Board
04 May 2023
Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt, L.L.P
The USPTO today announced Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking
for PTAB reforms regarding IPRs/PGRs. The proposal related to five
areas:
Key Area 1: Better ensure our practices align
with the USPTO's mission to promote and protect innovation and
investment, and with the congressional intent behind the AIA to
provide a less expensive alternative to district court litigation
to resolve certain patentability issues while also protecting
against patentee harassment.
Key Area 2: Enhance and build on existing
precedent and guidance regarding exercise of Director's
discretion to determine whether to institute an AIA proceeding.
Key Area 3: Provide threshold definitions that
apply to one or more categories of petitions subject to
discretionary denials, setting forth criteria used to determine
"substantial relationship," "substantial
overlap," and "compelling merits."
Key Area 4: Provide procedural
enhancements.
Key Area 5: Clarify filing requirements for
Settlement Agreements.
The USPTO will hold an information session with Director Vidal
on May 9, from noon to 1:00 PM EDT. The full text of the notice is
here.
