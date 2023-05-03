ARTICLE

Welcome to the Last Month at the Federal Circuit. On this podcast, we typically discuss recent Federal Circuit decisions impacting the intellectual property community, however in this episode, Finnegan attorneys Jason Romrell and Ryan McDonnell discuss amendments to the Federal Circuit Rules, which went into effect in March.

Click here to listen to the podcast

