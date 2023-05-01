ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from United States

The Risks And Rewards Of Generative AI Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) From generating sophisticated music, artwork, text and video to having a conversation, passing complex standardized tests and, even, as one hapless New York Times journalist...

"Goods In Trade" In The Age Of The Internet McDermott Will & Emery The Trademark Trial & Appeal Board recently redefined what it takes in the age of the internet to meet the "goods in trade" requirement for registrability...

April Fools' Day Greetings Cowan Liebowitz & Latman PC As the pandemic continues to recede, companies have resumed their humorous approach to advertising for April Fools' Day. Companies have a long history of taking a humorous approach to advertising for April Fools' Day.

Top Ten Ways Organizations Are Being Blindsided By Their Websites And Social Media: A Practitioner's Experiences And Perspectives Cades Schutte LLP Websites and social media are now mission-critical for every business. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act immunized most speech over the Internet from libel and slander liabilities. So what could go wrong?

The Risks And Rewards Of Generative AI Davis+Gilbert LLP From generating sophisticated music, artwork, text and video to having a conversation, passing complex standardized tests and, even, as one hapless New York Times journalist chronicled...