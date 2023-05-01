United States:
Programme pilote à l'USPTO pour les primo-déposants
01 May 2023
Novagraaf Group
L'Office Américain des Brevets a débuté
un programme pilote visant à inciter des inventeurs à
déposer leur première demande de brevet
('First-Time Filer Expedited Examination Pilot Program').
Le but du programme est d'augmenter l'accessibilité
au système des brevets en réduisant le temps
nécessaire pour l'obtention de la première lettre
officielle. Une requête en ce sens doit être
déposée ('petition to make special'). Tant le
déposant que les inventeurs doivent répondre au
critère de 'micro-entité'.
