L'Office Américain des Brevets a débuté un programme pilote visant à inciter des inventeurs à déposer leur première demande de brevet ('First-Time Filer Expedited Examination Pilot Program'). Le but du programme est d'augmenter l'accessibilité au système des brevets en réduisant le temps nécessaire pour l'obtention de la première lettre officielle. Une requête en ce sens doit être déposée ('petition to make special'). Tant le déposant que les inventeurs doivent répondre au critère de 'micro-entité'.

Plus d'informations sont disponibles ici.

