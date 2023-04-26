United States:
Prosecution Pointer 376
26 April 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The USPTO Patent Application Initiatives Timeline displays
various programs and initiatives that are available to applicants
during each phase of the application process. Program titles in the
Timeline can be selected to access specific details on objectives
and participation requirements. A link to the Patent Application
Initiatives Timeline can be found here.
