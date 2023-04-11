WIPO's Patent Register Portal provides a gateway to online patent registers and gazettes and to legal-status-related information from over 200 jurisdictions and patent information collections online. This could be used as a first step in identifying what information is available online in a particular jurisdiction and if there are any additional resources. A link to the Patent Register Portal is provided here.

