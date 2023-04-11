United States:
Prosecution Pointer 374
11 April 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
WIPO's Patent Register Portal provides a gateway to online
patent registers and gazettes and to legal-status-related
information from over 200 jurisdictions and patent information
collections online. This could be used as a first step in
identifying what information is available online in a particular
jurisdiction and if there are any additional resources. A link to
the Patent Register Portal is provided here.
