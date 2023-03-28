United States:
Prosecution Pointer 372
28 March 2023
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Beginning April 18, 2023, the USPTO is shifting towards issuing
paper waste-reducing electronic patent grants (eGrants) to patent
recipients—a new process that delivers the official copy of
patent grants in an electronic format. The USPTO will provide a
bound paper version as a ceremonial copy throughout a limited
transition period, and then for a nominal fee thereafter. A link to
the announcement can be found here.
