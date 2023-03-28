ARTICLE

Beginning April 18, 2023, the USPTO is shifting towards issuing paper waste-reducing electronic patent grants (eGrants) to patent recipients—a new process that delivers the official copy of patent grants in an electronic format. The USPTO will provide a bound paper version as a ceremonial copy throughout a limited transition period, and then for a nominal fee thereafter. A link to the announcement can be found here.

